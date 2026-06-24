From bad to worse: Trump in serious problems

It doesn’t look good for the president.

Donald Trump returned to the White House promising two things many voters desperately wanted: lower living costs and fewer foreign conflicts.

Neither issue appears to be helping him right now.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests Americans are increasingly skeptical about the war with Iran, while Trump’s approval ratings have slipped back to some of the weakest levels of his second term.

The survey found little enthusiasm for the conflict that began after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Just 24% of Americans believe the war was worth its costs.

Half of respondents said the conflict was not worth the price paid, while the remainder were unsure.

Public confidence in the outcome appears equally fragile.

Only 23% of Americans believe the United States is now in a stronger position regarding Iran than before the war began. More people believe the country is actually worse off than before the conflict.

Few expect lasting peace

Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a preliminary agreement in June aimed at reopening key oil and gas shipping routes and easing some economic pressure on Tehran.

Global oil prices quickly fell following the announcement.

That has not translated into widespread optimism among voters.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans surveyed said they do not believe the agreement will lead to lasting peace between the two countries.

Even among Republicans, confidence appears limited.

Roughly half of Republican respondents said they doubted the deal would produce a permanent peace, while skepticism was even stronger among Democrats.

Only 18% of Americans said they believe lasting peace is likely.

Approval rating falls again

The poll also pointed to broader political challenges for Trump.

His overall approval rating now stands at 34%, matching the lowest level recorded during his current term.

Economic concerns remain a major factor.

Just 22% of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of the cost of living, one of the weakest ratings of his presidency.

That issue helped fuel his successful 2024 campaign, where he repeatedly promised to tackle inflation and shield Americans from expensive overseas conflicts.

Election worries grow

Republicans are preparing to defend narrow congressional majorities during November’s midterm elections.

Trump’s declining popularity could complicate those efforts.

Independent voters, often a crucial voting bloc in competitive districts, currently appear more inclined to support Democratic candidates than Republican ones, according to the survey.

The president’s immigration numbers have also slipped.

Only 37% of Americans said they approve of his handling of immigration, marking another low point during his second term.

A difficult political balancing act

The White House has argued that the agreement with Iran represents progress and points to falling oil prices as evidence that the strategy is working.

Many voters, however, appear unconvinced.

Higher gasoline prices, lingering inflation concerns and uncertainty about whether the truce will hold have combined to create a political environment where Trump’s foreign policy achievements are receiving far less credit than his administration may have hoped.

With midterm elections approaching and public confidence showing signs of erosion, the Iran conflict is increasingly becoming a domestic political challenge as much as an international one.