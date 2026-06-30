Furious voters slam Trump’s latest comment as ‘out of touch’

People attacked the president online for his casual dismissal

Paying rent or buying a home feels like an impossible hurdle.

When politicians ignore that heavy financial pain, the public reaction is usually fast and incredibly fierce.

One recent comment from the Oval Office just proved that exact point.

A shocking dismissal

President Donald Trump recently sat down with reporters to answer questions about a massive new housing affordability bill.

He faced direct inquiries about the 21st Century Road to Housing Act, which recently secured approval from both the House and the Senate.

His casual response to the bipartisan legislation immediately sparked intense backlash across social media.

“Here’s what I would like to say, much more than a bill that’s…Big deal. It’s a yawn,” Trump told the press.

Online fury

Critics wasted no time. People attacked the president online for his casual dismissal, feeling the comment showed a severe lack of empathy for struggling families.

“It’s hard to overstate how out of touch ‘it’s a yawn’ sounds in a country where housing is one of the biggest financial pressures people face,” one person wrote on X.

Another user echoed that exact frustration immediately.

“Affordable housing isn’t a ‘big deal.’ It’s a ‘yawn.’ How many times and in how many ways does he need to tell Americans he doesn’t give a s–t about them?” the second person posted.

The pending legislation

According to the Irish Star, the new housing legislation attempts to lower costs by removing complex building regulations.

It also stops massive corporate investors from buying up single-family homes.

House Speaker Mike Johnson officially sent the bipartisan housing bill to the president on Monday, but Trump claimed he had not seen the physical document yet.

Stalling the process

“It hasn’t been sent to me yet. It’s coming, I understand, and then I’ll make the determination,” Trump explained.

The president appears focused on a completely different political priority right now. He abruptly canceled a formal signing ceremony for the housing bill last week to push his own agenda.

Instead, he is demanding that lawmakers pass his SAVE America Act. That controversial proposal strictly limits voting access and wipes out most mail-in ballots.

Sources: Irish Star, X