Shock Supreme Court ruling gives Donald Trump more control

The decision changes the rules for officials serving inside powerful federal bodies. It may shape how future administrations handle regulators whose offices were designed to operate at a distance from the White House.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has strengthened presidential authority over independent regulators, ruling that President Donald Trump had the authority to remove Rebecca Slaughter from her seat on the Federal Trade Commission.

Slaughter, a Democratic commissioner, challenged her dismissal after Trump removed her without citing cause. According to CNBC, Trump said her continued service did not fit his administration’s priorities.

The FTC oversees competition and consumer protection, giving its commissioners influence over mergers, business conduct and marketplace rules.

Congress has traditionally tried to give agencies such as the FTC a degree of separation from the White House so enforcement decisions are not immediately reshaped by political disagreements.

In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote: “The President may remove his subordinates at will.”

The ruling weakens a 1935 precedent

The decision reduces the force of Humphrey’s Executor, the 1935 ruling that had protected certain independent agency officials from being fired except for cause.

As American Progress explains, independent agencies are often led by bipartisan, multimember commissions and are staffed by technical experts, including economists, scientists, inspectors and other career specialists.

Their work can involve complex areas such as consumer safety, labor protections, financial markets and communications policy.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, concurring with the majority, wrote: “Independent agencies are not so independent after all.”

Trump celebrated the decision on Truth Social, calling it a “BIG WIN.” AP reported that he described the ruling as a historic victory for presidential authority.

The court did not treat every agency the same way. Roberts said the decision should not be read as resolving questions about the Federal Reserve’s structure, a distinction that could prove important because the central bank is expected to make interest-rate decisions without political interference.

Other regulators may face pressure

In a separate dispute, the court allowed Fed Governor Lisa Cook to remain in office while her challenge to Trump’s attempted firing continues, according to AP.

Slaughter told CNBC she was “disappointed in the ruling” and warned that FTC policy would “unquestionably” become more political.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued that the majority had shifted authority away from Congress, writing: “Today, this Court undoes centuries of political practice.”

The decision could affect other multimember agencies that carry out executive functions, including bodies involved in labor relations, product safety, securities regulation, transportation investigations and broadcast oversight.

Supporters of broader removal authority argue that elected presidents should be able to direct officials who help enforce federal policy. Opponents say Congress created independent regulators to keep technical decisions from being redirected by political pressure or private influence.

For now, the ruling gives Trump a major legal victory in the FTC fight while leaving another major question unresolved: how much independence the Federal Reserve can retain as the Court expands presidential removal power.

Sources: CNBC, AP, American Progress, Britannica