Gen Z workers are sabotaging the workplace—but not in the way you think

A new survey of workers across the U.S., U.K. and Europe finds nearly a third admit to sabotaging aspects of their workplace—rising to almost half among Gen Z employees.

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Something unusual is happening inside companies trying to modernize their operations—and many executives are only just beginning to notice.

A new report from enterprise AI firm Writer and Workplace Intelligence suggests that a growing share of employees are quietly pushing back against internal changes. The survey, which included 2,400 knowledge workers across the U.S., U.K., and Europe, found that 29% of employees admit to actively undermining parts of their company’s strategy. Among Gen Z workers, that figure rises sharply to 44%.

Workers resisting AI in multiple ways

The resistance takes a variety of forms, some subtle, others more deliberate. Some employees simply refuse to engage with new tools, while others turn to unapproved alternatives or input sensitive company data into public platforms.

In more extreme cases, workers admit to trying to make new systems look ineffective—by intentionally producing lower-quality output or manipulating performance metrics tied to those tools.

The pattern points to a deeper disconnect between leadership expectations and employee sentiment.

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Fear of job loss driving backlash

At the core of this behavior is a widespread concern about long-term job security. Among those who admitted to undermining company initiatives, 30% said they fear being replaced.

Those concerns have been amplified by increasingly stark warnings from leaders in the tech industry. Some executives have suggested that large portions of entry-level white-collar work could soon be automated, putting younger workers in particular at risk.

Public opinion reflects this unease, with surveys showing skepticism toward the growing role of advanced technologies in everyday work.

Resistance may increase layoff risk

Despite the pushback, the data suggests that resisting these changes may come with consequences. A majority of executives say they are considering workforce reductions targeting employees who fail to adapt.

Many also report that workers who lack proficiency with new tools are less likely to be promoted or considered for leadership roles, as companies shift toward new operating models.

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This dynamic is creating a widening gap between early adopters and those falling behind.

AI “super-users” gaining a clear advantage

Employees who actively embrace new technologies are already seeing benefits. Advanced users are significantly more likely to receive raises and promotions, and report substantial time savings in their day-to-day work.

These workers are increasingly viewed as critical to helping organizations transition successfully, further reinforcing the divide within teams.

Implementation challenges go beyond technology

At the same time, companies themselves are struggling to fully integrate these systems. Research suggests that most pilot programs fail not because of the tools themselves, but due to gaps in training and organizational readiness.

Employees also cite concerns ranging from data security to reduced creativity, as well as frustration with how strategies are being implemented.

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For many organizations, the challenge is no longer just adopting new technology—but ensuring their workforce is willing and able to use it.

Sources: Writer & Workplace Intelligence report, NBC News poll, Reuters, MIT research, KPMG survey