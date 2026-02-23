German prosecutors investigate suspected family murder-suicide

Investigators are examining the deaths of two adults and two children in an Upper Franconian town. Forensic results and an autopsy are expected to clarify how and when the family died.

Others are reading now

The police in Bavaria are investigating the deaths of a family of four discovered in an apartment in Strullendorf on Friday evening after the family’s landlord reported he had been unable to reach them, German newspaper Bild reports..

Prosecutors say that the initial evidence suggests a 52-year-old man shot his 49-year-old wife and their two children, aged 14 and six, before killing himself.

The motive remains unclear, and there is no indication whatsoever that anyone else was involved, according to the Bamberg public prosecutor’s office and Upper Franconia police. The investigation remains ongoing.

Forensic work underway

Christian Raithel, spokesperson for Upper Franconia police, said investigators are working to determine the precise time of death. In a statement, he said that Tuesday’s autopsy should narrow the timeframe.

Police confirmed the man was a licensed hunter and sports shooter who legally owned several firearms.

Also read

Specialists are examining which weapon was used and whether it was stored in compliance with German law, which requires background checks, permits and secure storage. Authorities added that standard forensic procedures are underway, including ballistic testing and gunshot residue analysis.

Officers entered the apartment after being contacted by the landlord. Officials did not confirm media reports that other residents had complained about an odor in the building.

Strullendorf is a small community southeast of Bamberg, known largely for its residential areas. Officials said violent crime is rare in the region.

National crime context

According to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) crime report for 2024, Germany’s homicide rate remains low by international standards, and most cases are solved.

A significant share of killings occur in domestic settings, and murder-suicides are recorded statistically as homicide cases. Similar cases have periodically sparked debate about gun access in Germany despite the country’s strict firearms laws.

Also read

Sources: Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), Bild