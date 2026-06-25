Google folds in wild lawsuit over YouTube’s addictive features

Growing up in the digital age means navigating an endless stream of notifications and social updates.

It looks harmless. Yet, according to DR News, a growing movement of critics argues that this technology is secretly re-engineering young minds to crave constant engagement

Hooked on design

Tech giant Google recently chose to settle a high-profile lawsuit with a 16-year-old Florida boy who claimed YouTube severely damaged his mental health. The teenager, identified as RKC, began using the platform at age eight and quickly became trapped by its features.

According to DR News, features like autoplay and infinite scroll are specifically built to keep users hooked. Psychologist Lotte Rubæk explains that these tools have a devastating impact on young brains.

“They have created a design that means he has not gotten his sleep, that he withdraws from family, from social relationships and from normal activities for a young person,” Rubæk told P1 Morgen. She noted that the boy developed depression and anxiety as a result.

Fighting big tech

The financial details of the YouTube settlement remain confidential, but the case is just one drop in a massive bucket. Tech companies are currently battling thousands of similar claims worldwide.

Rubæk previously testified in a March lawsuit where Google and Meta were ordered to pay nearly $3.04 million to a young woman. The legal momentum is shifting quickly, pushing companies toward massive payouts.

A report by Reuters notes that several social media giants recently settled with a Kentucky school district for around $27 million to fund youth mental health services. More are coming. The Guardian reports that over 1,200 other districts have filed similar lawsuits to get psychological help for children.

Shifting the blame

Following the agreement, Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda stated that the lawsuit concluded amicably. He maintained that the tech firm continues to prioritize age-appropriate designs and tools for parents. Rubæk strongly rejects this defense, calling it a classic tech strategy to dodge accountability.

“But there are mechanisms that can easily be built into the platforms and, for example, ensure that when children and young people create profiles, there is the highest level of security and the most protected private settings. And people choose not to do that,” Rubæk stated.

The psychologist believes the corporate motive is simple. In her view, tech platforms will always prioritize engagement over safety because “Their currency is our attention.”

Sources: DR News, P1 Morgen, Reuters, The Guardian