Judge rejects Trump’s request for access to Americans’ personal information

Trump’s bid to access Americans’ personal information is blocked by judge

A legal battle over access to voter records has handed the Trump administration another defeat, as a federal appeals court ruled that Michigan cannot be forced to turn over sensitive personal information about registered voters.

The decision marks the latest setback for the administration’s broader campaign to obtain voter registration data from states, arguing it is needed to ensure compliance with federal election law.

Court sides with Michigan

The case centered on a request from the U.S. Department of Justice for detailed voter information, including birth dates, driver’s license numbers and portions of Social Security numbers.

According to Reuters, Michigan officials refused, arguing that while the state already provides publicly available voter rolls, federal law does not require the release of confidential personal data.

The appeals court agreed, concluding that the administration had not shown it was entitled to access the additional information it sought.

Part of a wider legal fight

Michigan is not the only state resisting the administration’s requests.

Similar legal efforts have faced obstacles elsewhere, with courts rejecting comparable attempts to obtain sensitive voter information from states including Arizona, California, Maryland, Oregon and Wisconsin.

Trump administration officials have maintained that the information is necessary to review voter registration practices and ensure election laws are being properly enforced.

Michigan, however, has argued that the request went far beyond what federal law requires and raised concerns about protecting voters’ private information.

Debate over election oversight

The ruling adds to an ongoing national dispute over how much authority the federal government has to examine state-managed voter registration systems.

Supporters of the administration have argued that greater access is essential for election integrity investigations.

Critics, including Michigan officials, have countered that states already comply with federal disclosure requirements and that releasing highly sensitive personal information would create unnecessary privacy risks.

Unless successfully appealed, the ruling leaves Michigan under no obligation to provide the confidential voter data requested by the Trump administration.