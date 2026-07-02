Google ordered to pay billions for crushing independent web rivals

Finding the best deals online has become an everyday ritual for millions of tech-savvy shoppers looking to stretch their budgets.

DR News reports that consumers expect fair choices, but hidden corporate algorithms do not always play by the rules

A record award

Big Tech is facing massive financial consequences for manipulating online search results. According to a report by DR News, a Swedish court ordered Google to pay 14.3 billion Swedish kronor in damages to a local price comparison website called PriceRunner. This massive payout converts to nearly 10 billion Danish kronor.

The Patent and Trademark Court in Sweden ruled that the American tech giant actively broke competition laws. Judges found that Google systematically gave its own shopping platform an illegal edge over independent rivals for many years. This unfair advantage directly starved local platforms of vital web traffic and revenue.

The presiding judge emphasized the unique scale of the decision in an official statement. According to Ritzau, judge Linda Kullberg noted that the conclusion was highly significant for the region.

“In many ways, it is a complex and extensive case, and the compensation, even though Pricerunner has not been fully successful in its lawsuit, is undoubtedly the largest that has been awarded in a Swedish competition case,” Kullberg said.

Massive financial gap

The fierce courtroom battle between the two digital companies involved truly staggering sums of cash. PriceRunner, which is currently owned by the Swedish digital bank Klarna, had initially demanded a much higher payout from the Silicon Valley firm.

The firm sought a massive 77 billion Swedish kronor in total damages. That original demand corresponds to approximately 52 billion Danish kronor. The court ultimately rejected the vast majority of that claim, scaling the payout back dramatically.

Google is not taking the historic loss sitting down. The search giant strongly rejects the court’s legal findings and is already planning its next moves.

In a comment provided to Reuters, the company made its stance clear. They will now explore legal options.

Sources: DR News, Ritzau, Reuters