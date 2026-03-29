Gypsy-Rose shocks TikTok with chilling confession

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has once again drawn public attention, this time through a viral social media trend. Her latest appearance online has prompted mixed reactions from viewers.

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The video, intended to be lighthearted, quickly reignited debate around her past, reports People.



Viral moment

Blanchard, 34, took part in the “We listen and we don’t judge” TikTok trend, where users share personal or difficult experiences in a casual tone.

In a clip posted by influencer Natalie Reynolds on March 21, she referenced her role in her mother’s death.

“We listen and we don’t judge: I went to prison for eight and a half years because I …” she said, before making a choking noise and adding, “… my own mom.”

Reynolds reacted with visible surprise, before Blanchard repeated the trend’s phrase to continue the video.

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Online reaction

The video quickly drew criticism from some viewers.

“Nothing funny about this at all,” one commenter wrote.

Another added: “That wasn’t cute nor funny,” while others questioned why the clip had been shared at all.

The trend’s light tone contrasted sharply with the seriousness of the subject matter.

Case background

Blanchard served time after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

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The case drew widespread attention due to her history as a victim of Munchausen by proxy.

Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was later convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Blanchard was released in December 2023 after serving eight years.

Life after prison

Since her release, Blanchard has spoken openly about her past in interviews and on social media.

After her parole ended in June 2025, she wrote: “I’ve taken accountability and now, I take back my life. When I accepted my sentence, I accepted the weight of my choices.”

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She added: “This is freedom. And I’m moving forward with clarity, peace, and self-forgiveness.”

Her latest post shows how her story continues to provoke strong reactions as she navigates public life.

Sources: People



