Tiny “blue dragons” invade Texas beaches — and they sting

Beachgoers along parts of the Texas coast have been urged to stay alert after sightings of striking but dangerous sea creatures. Despite their delicate appearance, experts warn they can deliver a painful sting.

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Photos shared online have drawn attention to the unexpected visitors, prompting caution from marine scientists.

Unusual sightings

According to Wpturystyka, around 20 blue dragons were spotted along a short stretch of Texas beach.

The discovery was highlighted by the Harte Research Institute, which warned the public not to touch them.

“These tiny sea creatures are not only stunning to look at, but can also be very dangerous. Do not touch them,” the institute said in a Facebook post.

The creatures, known scientifically as Glaucus atlanticus, are rarely seen in such numbers onshore.

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Hidden danger

Blue dragons are small sea slugs that float on the ocean surface and feed on venomous organisms like the Portuguese man-of-war.

They store the stinging cells of their prey, making them capable of delivering a powerful sting themselves.

“Even when they’re on shore, they can still sting,” said Jace Tunnell, a marine biologist at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Their size, typically just 1 to 3 cm, makes them easy to overlook.

Painful effects

Encounters with the creatures can be more serious than their size suggests.

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“You’ll feel like someone is sticking needles into your skin,” Tunnell said.

Stings may also cause vomiting, dizziness and, in severe cases, allergic reactions.

Experts advise keeping a safe distance and avoiding direct contact.

More than one species

Strong offshore winds have also pushed other marine organisms onto Texas beaches.

Sightings include Portuguese man-of-war, blue buttonfish and purple sea slugs.

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Oceanographers often group these species under the term “Blue Tide.”

“The oceans are fascinating, but sometimes the most beautiful creatures carry hidden dangers,” the post concluded.

Sources: Wpturystyka, Harte Research Institute, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi



