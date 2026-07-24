Hackers linked to Russia accused of spying on US nuclear research

New warning reveals how Russian hackers quietly went after America’s nuclear sector.

Russian hackers have spent the past year quietly targeting some of the United States’ most sensitive institutions, according to a new warning issued by U.S. intelligence agencies and a coalition of allied governments. Security officials believe the campaign was designed to collect strategic information that could strengthen Moscow’s military capabilities and technological ambitions.

Researchers say the activity also reflects a broader Russian strategy of testing cyber techniques against Ukraine before deploying them against Western countries.

According to Ziare, cybersecurity firm Proofpoint said the campaign targeted organizations linked to the U.S. nuclear industry, defense contractors and government agencies.

Investigators found that the attackers showed a particular interest in nuclear fusion research, suggesting they were trying to assess how far Western counterparts have advanced in the field.

“Hackers targeted entities and users with an interest in nuclear fusion,” Proofpoint researcher Greg Lesnewich told CNN.

According to security experts, the information sought could support both Russia’s long-term technological development and its military objectives.

Rare flaw exploited

Authorities say the hackers took advantage of an unusual vulnerability affecting email systems.

Unlike conventional phishing attacks, victims did not need to click a malicious link. Simply opening an email on a vulnerable server could allow attackers to steal up to three months of email correspondence, along with an organization’s complete email directory.

Federal and local government agencies, law enforcement bodies, educational institutions, defense organizations and companies in the energy sector were all identified as potential targets.

Security specialists believe the operation was intended to gather intelligence on Western military planning, logistics and political decision-making.

Ukraine used as a cyber testing ground

Officials warned that Russian cyber groups increasingly appear to trial new attack methods against Ukrainian targets before expanding their operations to NATO members and other Western organizations.

The joint advisory also concludes that the hacking group is highly likely to continue pursuing vulnerable email systems across the West because previous campaigns have proven successful.

British Security Minister Dan Jarvis described the pattern as deeply troubling.

“It is particularly worrying that these criminals tested their methods on victims in Ukraine before targeting NATO members.”

Suspect arrested in Thailand

Law enforcement agencies have also made progress in tracking members of the alleged hacking operation.

Thai authorities arrested a suspected member of the group in November. The Russian national, reportedly in his 30s, was later extradited to the United States and appeared in a Boston court last month.

U.S. officials say Russian cyber activity directed at American organizations has increased again after slowing in the period immediately following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“We have, probably over the last year, seen an increase in (Russian) cyber activity targeting the United States,” FBI Cyber Division Deputy Assistant Director Brett Leatherman told CNN.

Neither the U.S. Department of Energy nor the Russian embassy in Washington immediately responded to requests for comment, while the FBI and National Security Agency declined immediate interviews regarding the newly released advisory.