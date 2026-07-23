EU’s new Russia sanctions: Why the Kremlin is watching closely

The decision follows prolonged negotiations over several disputed provisions. The new controls widen restrictions across finance, shipping, trade and industrial production.

The European Union has adopted its 21st sanctions package against Russia today, 23 July, after disputes involving liquefied natural gas exports, frozen assets and proposed restrictions on several individuals delayed an agreement.

The latest round, according to Ukrainska Pravda, adds 218 listings to the EU sanctions regime, covering 48 people and 170 organisations. The Council of the EU has described it as the bloc’s largest group of listings in four years.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, says the measures are intended to disrupt the financial and industrial networks supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine. She has also confirmed that work on further restrictions is already underway.

Negotiations exposed national divisions

EU governments require unanimity to approve sanctions, and ambassadors had struggled to settle several contested provisions before today’s agreement.

Ukrainska Pravda writes that Greece sought a longer transition period for re-exporting Russian liquefied natural gas, or LNG, to countries outside the EU.

Austria pursued a separate proposal involving the Russian investment company Rasperia. Vienna wanted the company removed from the blacklist so frozen funds could be released as compensation to Austria’s Raiffeisen bank.

Earlier disagreements also concerned proposed entry restrictions on Russian combatants and whether Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill should be listed.

The financial provisions adopted today include asset freezes and funding restrictions affecting 94 banks and major financial institutions, transaction bans involving other lenders and restrictions on 14 cryptocurrency-related platforms.

An asset freeze blocks funds and other economic resources controlled by a listed party while preventing EU operators from supplying additional resources. Transaction bans prohibit specified dealings with designated institutions.

Shipping and industry face controls

More than 40 vessels linked to Russia’s shadow fleet have been added to the sanctions list. They can be barred from EU ports and denied maritime services, making it harder to transport Russian energy through opaque ownership and insurance arrangements.

Several refineries in Russia and Belarus are also covered.

The industrial measures include more than 50 organisations connected to Russia’s defence sector and long-range drone production. Other companies face tighter export controls after the Council identified them as supporting Russian military manufacturing or helping bypass existing restrictions.

The Council says the decision also responds to Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, including energy, water and healthcare facilities, as well as religious and cultural sites.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda