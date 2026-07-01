Hades costs Chris Brown nearly $13 million following negligence trial

According to People, Chris Brown has been ordered to pay nearly $13 million after a jury found him negligent in a 2020 dog attack that seriously injured his former housekeeper.

Chris Brown has been ordered to pay nearly $13 million in damages after a Los Angeles jury found him liable over a 2020 dog attack that seriously injured his former housekeeper, according to People.

The award follows a two-week trial over an incident involving one of the singer’s security dogs at his California home.

Jury awards damages

According to People, citing Billboard, the jury awarded former housekeeper Maria Avila $12.9 million after finding Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, negligent.

Avila testified that she was taking out the trash at Brown’s Tarzana home in 2020 when she was attacked by Hades, a 200-pound Caucasian shepherd kept for security.

She told the court the dog tore away large sections of skin, leaving her with permanent facial and arm injuries as well as lasting mobility problems.

Brown’s testimony

People reported that Avila’s sister, Patricia, who was also working at the property, was awarded $885,000, while Avila’s husband, Oscar Olivo, received $50,000.

According to the BBC, Brown testified that he found Avila covered in blood but left the property after his manager advised him to do so.

“The blood kind of freaked me out,” Brown said, adding that he was “in shock” and feared his presence would create a “media circus.”

Ongoing legal issues

Brown argued he had warned the sisters not to approach the dogs, describing them as “absolutely not” friendly. The sisters disputed that account, saying no such conversation took place.

According to People, Brown is also due to stand trial in the UK later this year over an alleged 2023 nightclub assault, having previously pleaded not guilty to charges related to the case.

Sources: People, Billboard, BBC