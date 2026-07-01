Trump fans say they ‘lost faith’ as Melania’s latest post is labeled ‘revolting’

One user wrote: “Oh geez! Never thought you would do this. Not going to lie, lost faith in you.”

Public figures frequently spark debates when they weigh in on delicate social issues.

Supporters expect absolute loyalty to certain ideals, and any perceived deviation can cause immediate backlash.

A single social media post recently proved just how quickly the tide can turn.

Drawing online outrage

Melania Trump is facing harsh criticism after issuing a rare public statement, according to the Irish Star. The First Lady released a message that quickly divided her audience.

Some supporters openly admitted they have lost faith in her. The intense backlash stems from a recent post on X, where she addressed a highly sensitive topic.

Her comments deeply polarized readers, leaving many people torn over her stance on athletic competitions.

A controversial post

The controversy started when Trump shared a quote from her book. She praised a new legal ruling regarding sports.

In her post, she stated: “‘As many of you may know, I fully support the LGBTQIA+ community. But we must also ensure that our female athletes are protected and respected’. MELANIA, #1 NYT Bestseller, (p. 156).”

She then referenced the United States Supreme Court: “The U.S. Supreme Court has now legally confirmed this opinion: ‘Under Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, may schools maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females? … The answer is yes.'”

Her final thought read: “America, we can support the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and also protect opportunities for female athletes. Respect everyone and keep girls’ sports fair. Both ideals are essential.”

Backlash and defense

Critics quickly labeled the comments as offensive to the transgender community. Several individuals expressed deep dismay over her language.

One user wrote: “Oh geez! Never thought you would do this. Not going to lie, lost faith in you.”

Another commenter accused the First Lady of gaslighting. They called her language revolting and claimed the ruling was driven by hate.

A different reader dismissed the topic, arguing that very few athletes actually seek to compete under their transgender identity.

Divided public opinions

Another person simply stated: “You don’t support the LGBTQIA+ community. Stop lying like your orange husband.”

Despite the wave of criticism, some individuals backed the First Lady. They felt she expressed her position with necessary compassion.

One ally acknowledged: “Absolutely! As a gay man, I feel the exact same way! Thank you for always speaking with such kindness and compassion.”

Sources: Irish Star, X