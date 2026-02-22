Havana buried in trash as fuel shortages hit garbage trucks

Garbage is mounting on the streets of Havana as fuel shortages leave much of the city’s waste collection fleet out of service.

The disruption marks one of the most visible consequences of tightening U.S. measures aimed at restricting oil supplies to Cuba.

Streets fill with waste

According to Reuters, piles of cardboard, plastic bottles, bags and food scraps have accumulated across the Cuban capital, drawing flies and producing a strong stench.

Residents and motorists are navigating around the growing heaps, while some people sift through the refuse searching for reusable items.

“It’s all over the city,” said Jose Ramon Cruz, a Havana resident. “It’s been more than 10 days since a garbage truck came.”

Fleet crippled

State-run outlet Cubadebate reported that only 44 of Havana’s 106 garbage trucks remain operational due to fuel shortages, sharply reducing collection capacity.

Similar complaints have surfaced in other parts of the island, with social media users warning about potential public health risks.

Cuba’s government has introduced rationing measures to preserve essential services as the country grapples with shortages of food, fuel and medicine.

Oil supplies shrink

National oil supplies have dropped steeply in the past two months. Venezuela, once Cuba’s main supplier, effectively halted shipments in mid-December.

Mexico also stopped sending fuel after Washington threatened tariffs on countries providing supplies to the island.

A Russian newspaper reported last week that Moscow was preparing to send crude oil and fuel shipments to Cuba, though no timeline was given.

International pressure

The United States has maintained an embargo on Cuba since 1960. In recent months, President Donald Trump’s administration has intensified enforcement, sanctioning vessels that transport oil to Cuba and warning of tariffs for suppliers.

U.S. officials argue the measures are designed to pressure Havana toward political change.

The United Nations has repeatedly called for an end to the embargo. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “very concerned” about the situation, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, adding that U.N. teams are working with Cuban authorities to support humanitarian efforts.

“The secretary-general would like to see all parties pursue dialogue and respect for international law yet again,” Dujarric said.

Sources: Reuters.