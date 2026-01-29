Haven’t met since 2019 — now Russia tells Zelensky: come to Moscow

More than five years have passed since Ukraine’s and Russia’s presidents last sat across the same table, a gap that has grown alongside the war itself.

As U.S.-led diplomacy gathers pace again, Moscow is signaling it would accept a renewed meeting — but only under conditions Kyiv has long resisted.

According to the Kyiv Independent, Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin last met in person in December 2019 in Paris during Normandy Format talks mediated by France and Germany.

They have not held direct talks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

U.S. pressure builds

The renewed discussion comes as Ukraine, Russia, and the United States reengage diplomatically, with U.S. President Donald Trump pushing for progress toward ending the war. Another round of talks is expected on Feb. 1.

A senior U.S. official familiar with the matter said a direct Zelensky-Putin meeting — potentially involving Trump — remains possible.

“I don’t think we’re so far away from that,” the official told reporters.

Trump has publicly said he has worked to facilitate talks between the two leaders, though the Kremlin has denied that any firm agreement has been reached.

Kyiv signals readiness

Ukraine has recently reiterated that it is open to direct negotiations at the highest level. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said President Zelensky is prepared to meet Putin to address two core issues in the peace process: territorial questions and the future of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Kyiv has repeatedly said that face-to-face talks are necessary to make meaningful progress, though Ukrainian officials have stressed that talks must not legitimize Russia’s occupation.

Moscow’s condition

Russia responded by restating its own terms. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Jan. 28 that Zelensky should travel to Moscow if he wants to meet Putin.

“We have never refused and do not refuse this kind of contact,” Ushakov said, adding that Russia would ensure Zelensky’s security and working conditions if he came to Russia, according to the Kyiv Independent.

The Kremlin has not indicated any willingness for Putin to travel to Ukraine or to a neutral location.

A familiar standoff

Previous attempts to arrange direct talks have stalled over format and location. Zelensky has favored meetings in neutral venues or with Western participation, while Moscow has often proposed alternatives that Kyiv rejected.

Those disagreements have kept the two leaders apart since 2019, despite repeated international efforts to bring them together.

Sources: Kyiv Independent