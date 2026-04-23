He helped get Trump elected – now Tucker Carlson apologizes for “misleading” voters

He said on a podcast, that he, and other, will be tormented by it for a long time.

Things change quickly in politics, but it is still rare to see a prominent political commentator apologizing to voters for misleading them.

Nevertheless, that is the case with Tucker Carlson.

In a newly released podcast, Carlson, the former Fox News host, said he regrets promoting President Donald Trump and apologized to viewers.

Tucker Carlson reflects on his support for Donald Trump, signaling a notable shift within right-leaning media circles.

“I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences,” Carlson said. “You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional.”

He added that backing Trump went beyond passive support, saying, “We’re implicated in this for sure.”

Growing divisions

Carlson argued that simply changing one’s view is insufficient given the broader consequences. “It’s not enough to say, ‘Well, I changed my mind,'” he said during a conversation with his brother, Buckley Carlson.

He continued: “It’s like, in very small ways, but in real ways, you and I and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now.”

His remarks come as divisions deepen among conservatives, particularly over Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict and domestic economic concerns.

Broader backlash

Carlson is not alone in breaking ranks. According to NBC News, figures such as Alex Jones, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Candace Owens have voiced sharp criticism, while podcasters including Joe Rogan and Theo Von have questioned Trump’s policies.

Carlson himself has recently condemned Trump’s rhetoric on Iran, calling one post “vile” and urging restraint.

His evolving stance marks a significant shift from his earlier role as a vocal supporter before leaving Fox News in 2023 following the network’s Dominion settlement.

The April 9 post on Truth Social

Before Carlson’s apology, on April 9, Donald Trump released a long post on Truth Social, where he slammed Carlson and a number of other right-wing influencers.

According to that post, Trump said critics like Carlson “have one thing in common, low IQs,” adding, “They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!”

Interview with Putin

Carlson drew international attention when he conducted a two-hour interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aired on February 8, 2024—nearly two years after Russia invaded Ukraine.

It was the first time since the beginning of the invasion that Putin had agreed to an interview with a Western journalist.

The interview became infamous as Putin repeated false claims and misleading statements regarding Ukraine, NATO, and history in general, calling Ukraine a “false country.”

Carlson was heavily criticized for not challenging Putin’s claims during the interview.

You can watch the interview with Putin on YouTube (opens new tab).

Sources: Reuters, Truth Social post from Donald Trump, The Tucker Carlson Show, NBC News