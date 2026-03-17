He is still fighting in Iran – but Turmp now “vows” to take another country

The 10 million residents of the country are already suffering from an extensive blockade causing power outages.

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Cuba has been plunged into darkness amid a worsening energy crisis that is fuelling unrest across the island.

At the same time, escalating rhetoric from Washington is raising tensions over the country’s future.

The crisis intensified after a nationwide power collapse left millions without electricity, as reported by AP News.

US blockade

The outage comes as a US-imposed oil blockade cuts off vital fuel supplies, worsening shortages and disrupting daily life.

According to Euronews, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday: “I do believe I’ll be having the honour of taking Cuba.”

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He added: “Whether I free it, take it — think I could do anything I want with it, you want to know the truth.”

Growing pressure

According to The Guardian, the blockade followed Washington’s move to halt oil flows tied to Venezuela, a key supplier to Cuba.

The restrictions have left the island struggling to maintain its ageing power grid, triggering repeated blackouts.

Fuel shortages have also hit transport, tourism and healthcare, with flights reduced and essential services rationed, according to TIME.

Trump suggested over the weekend that a deal with Cuba could be imminent, saying the US would “either make a deal or do whatever we have to do.”

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Protests erupt

The worsening conditions have sparked protests across the country, including incidents of vandalism at government offices, AP News reported.

In some areas, residents have taken to the streets banging pots and chanting “Libertad” in rare public displays of dissent.

Authorities said arrests followed unrest in the town of Morón after demonstrators attacked a Communist Party building.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged “the discontent our people feel because of the prolonged blackouts” but warned that violence would not be tolerated.

Political signals

The New York Times reported that US officials have indicated a desire for leadership change in Havana, according to multiple outlets.

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Meanwhile, Cuba has signalled openness to economic reform, with Deputy Prime Minister Oscar Perez-Oliva stating: “Cuba is open to having a fluid commercial relationship with US companies.”

He added that investment from Cubans living abroad would also be allowed.

Despite this, Havana has rejected US accusations that it poses a threat, calling instead for an easing of pressure.

Sources: AP News, The Guardian, Financial Times, TIME, Euronews, New York Times