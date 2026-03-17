US counterterrorism chief resigns over war with Iran

Military operations abroad can trigger strong reactions, even among officials who once supported the administration in power.

Others are reading now

Debates about war often divide governments from within. When disagreements become public, they sometimes lead to resignations that draw national attention.

That is what has happened in the United States. A senior counterterrorism official in the administration of Donald Trump has stepped down from his position and openly criticized the war with Iran.

Pressure from Israel

Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, announced his resignation in a letter posted on his X account on Tuesday, reports BBC. In the message he said he could not support the conflict. He also urged the president to change course.

Kent wrote that Iran posed no immediate danger to the United States. He argued that the war began after pressure from Israel and its supporters in Washington.

The White House has not yet responded publicly to the resignation.

Also read

Kent becomes the most senior figure inside the Trump administration to criticize the military operation in Iran. His comments stand out because he had long been a supporter of Trump’s foreign policy.

In his letter he said he once believed the president understood the cost of wars in the Middle East. He wrote that these conflicts had taken the lives of American soldiers and drained national resources.

Dangerous misinformation

Kent also claimed that some Israeli officials and influential journalists spread misleading information about Iran. According to him, this information convinced the president that Iran was preparing to threaten the United States.

Kent is 45 years old and has a long background in national security. He served many years in the military and worked with the CIA. He was deployed overseas eleven times. Some of those missions were with U.S. Army Special Forces in Iraq.

His personal life has also been shaped by war. His wife, Shannon Kent, was a Navy cryptologic technician who died in a suicide bombing in Syria in 2019.

Also read

Kent wrote that this experience influenced his decision. He said he could not support sending another generation of Americans to fight in a war that does not clearly protect the country.

During his time in government he reported to Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence. His job involved monitoring terrorist threats around the world and coordinating intelligence analysis.

His resignation adds to a list of senior officials who have left positions during Trump’s second term, though turnover remains lower than during his first presidency.

Sources: BBC