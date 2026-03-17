Poland steps in as Ukraine and Hungary clash over oil pipeline

Pipelines that once served simple trade can turn into sources of tension between countries.

Others are reading now

Energy routes often become political tools during conflicts. The war in Ukraine has made this even clearer. Several European states still depend on energy that moves across Ukrainian territory. When problems appear, political disagreements quickly follow.

Poland willing to mediate

A new dispute has emerged over the Druzhba oil pipeline. This pipeline carries Russian oil through Ukraine to several European countries, including Hungary. Poland has now offered to step in and help resolve the disagreement, according to NV.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said on March 16 that Poland would be willing to mediate between Ukraine and Hungary. He spoke after a meeting of foreign ministers from the European Union.

Sikorski said the pipeline issue was one of the main topics discussed at the meeting. According to him, Hungary had previously claimed the pipeline was working normally. Budapest has now admitted that the pipeline needs repairs.

The pipeline was damaged during the ongoing war involving Ukraine and Russia. Despite the conflict, Ukraine has continued to allow Russian oil to move through the pipeline to Hungary.

Also read

Sikorski described the situation as unusual. He said Ukraine is fighting a war against Russia while still allowing Russian oil to pass through its land to a country that often takes positions unfriendly to Kyiv.

Purposefully delaying the work

Hungary has asked Ukraine to repair the damaged pipeline. At the same time, Sikorski said Hungary has taken several steps that make cooperation more difficult.

He accused Hungary of blocking important decisions that would support Ukraine. These include opening detailed membership negotiations with the European Union. Hungary has also opposed a proposed €90 billion financial support package for Ukraine. It has also resisted the EU’s twentieth sanctions package against Russia.

Sikorski also criticized Hungary for spreading negative rhetoric about Ukraine in the media.

Hungary argues that Ukraine could repair the pipeline faster but is delaying the work for political reasons. Sikorski said even if politics play a role, Hungary has other options.

Also read

He noted that alternative oil supplies have been offered by Croatia and the European Union for months. Hungary could accept those supplies or negotiate directly with Ukraine under certain conditions.

Sikorski said Poland is ready to help the two sides find a compromise and ease the dispute.