Hillary Clinton publicly humiliates Trump with one brutal social media post

Hillary Clinton takes brutal swipe at Trump after photos spark fresh criticism

Donald Trump has come under renewed criticism after Hillary Clinton used a series of photos to question both his Great American State Fair and the troubled renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The former secretary of state shared a slideshow on X featuring images of what appeared to be sparse attendance at the fair, alongside photographs showing workers inside the Reflecting Pool as they dealt with algae-filled water.

Clinton accuses Trump of corruption

Clinton paired the images with a sharp political attack.

“Why can’t Trump clean a pool, or throw a real 250th party? It’s not (just) incompetence. It’s also corruption.”

One of the images she shared included a Public Citizen graphic claiming that nearly $103 million in federal contracts and grants tied to America’s 250th anniversary celebrations had gone to organizations linked to Trump administration officials and political allies.

Reflecting Pool project faces scrutiny

The renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has attracted increasing attention in recent weeks.

The restoration project, estimated to cost between $14 million and $16 million, has encountered several setbacks. After the pool’s floor was painted what officials described as “American Flag Blue,” algae spread through the water, turning it green while the paint reportedly began peeling.

Crews later used hydrogen peroxide in an effort to clean the pool, although reports indicated the results were initially limited.

Trump has repeatedly blamed vandalism for the damage, alleging that someone cut a 250-foot gash into the structure. Authorities have announced arrests connected to the alleged vandalism, though the president has not publicly presented evidence supporting his claims about the damage itself.

Trump insists the project is back on track

Despite the criticism, Trump has maintained that the situation has improved.

“It never worked properly until last week and, right after July 4th, when we will drain the water to treat the damage caused by these ‘animals,’ it will again be in perfect shape,” he wrote on Truth Social.

He also claimed that the pool was functioning properly again and that the “criminally made algae is gone.”

Separate criticism has also surrounded Trump’s Great American State Fair, where reports have described lower-than-expected attendance, weather disruptions and operational issues, including claims that only a single food vendor was operating on opening day.