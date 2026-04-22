“How much longer Putin has left is actually a rhetorical question” – journalist points to significant trend

He notes that rumors say, Europe is creating a new military alliance.

A Ukrainian journalist has raised fresh questions about the future of Russia’s leadership as the war in Ukraine continues. His remarks point to shifting alliances in Europe and their possible impact on the conflict’s timeline.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Roman Tsymbalyuk outlined a scenario in which new security arrangements could accelerate the war’s end.

Growing pressure

Tsymbalyuk framed the issue of Vladimir Putin’s longevity as uncertain, suggesting developments in Europe could directly influence it. He argued that a strengthened military structure involving Ukraine might significantly shorten the conflict.

“How much longer Putin has left is actually a rhetorical question, but I would like the rule about sudden and unexpected death to apply specifically to the Russian dictator,” he emphasized.

He suggested that such geopolitical changes could pose risks not only to Putin’s authority but potentially to his personal safety as well.

Europe prepares

According to Tsymbalyuk, European nations are moving closer to forming a new military alliance, despite mixed signals from the United States. He noted that former President Donald Trump’s fluctuating position on NATO has created uncertainty, but Europe appears to be advancing its own plans.

In his view, the creation of a new bloc is largely inevitable, with only formal agreements remaining. He stressed that Ukraine would play a central role due to its frontline position against Russia and Belarus.

Ukraine’s role

Tsymbalyuk pointed to recent diplomatic activity, including visits by Ukraine’s president to several European countries. He said these trips have resulted in increased weapons supplies, signed agreements, and joint production initiatives.

“It is clear that the main part of this organization will be Ukraine, because we are on the border with the Russian Federation and Belarus and are at war with them,” he said.

Pitch for EU defence union

Last week, Euractiv reported that the EU Defence Commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, proposed a new intergovernmental treaty for Europe that would create a defence union.

“I urge the creation of a new genuine European defence union, which would include the United Kingdom, Norway, and Ukraine. And to do that, let’s have an additional new intergovernmental treaty,” Kubilius said.

The members of the European Union cooperate in many areas, but defence policy is one of the issues still firmly decided by the member states.

Other ideas floated regarding a European military alliance include the creation of a European Security Council, a new headquarters, and a 100,000-strong army under the EU.

You can watch Roman Tsymbalyuk’s video on YouTube (opens new tab).

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Sources: YouTube (Roman Tsymbalyuk statements), la.lv, Euractiv