Trump delays Iran strike as ceasefire extended at last minute

Uncertainty continues to surround efforts to end the conflict between the United States and Iran.

A last-minute decision has delayed escalation while negotiations remain unresolved, reports HotNews.

Ceasefire extended

US President Donald Trump has announced that the current ceasefire with Iran will remain in place beyond its original deadline.

According to HotNews, citing Reuters, Sky News and CNN, the extension will last until Iran presents a unified proposal and ongoing peace talks are concluded.

Trump said the decision was influenced in part by requests from Pakistan’s leadership, which has been acting as a mediator.

“I have therefore ordered our military to continue the blockade and, in all other respects, to remain ready and capable, and I will therefore extend the ceasefire until such time as their proposal is presented and the talks are concluded, one way or another.”

Military stance unchanged

Despite the pause in hostilities, US military operations around Iran will continue.

According to HotNews, Trump confirmed that naval blockade measures will remain in force while forces stay on high alert.

The extension comes just hours before the ceasefire was due to expire, amid rising uncertainty over whether diplomacy would resume.

Earlier, Trump had suggested it was “very unlikely” the truce would be prolonged.

Talks in limbo

Efforts to restart negotiations have faced setbacks in recent days.

According to HotNews, The New York Times reported that a planned diplomatic trip by US Vice President JD Vance to Islamabad was halted after Iran failed to respond to US proposals.

The visit had been intended to push forward discussions on a potential agreement.

Officials are reportedly waiting for confirmation that Iranian negotiators have the authority to reach a deal.

Conflicting signals

Iran has indicated that no final decision has been made regarding participation in further talks.

According to HotNews, officials in Tehran cited mixed messages and actions from the United States as a reason for the delay.

At the same time, Pakistan has stressed the importance of Iran sending a delegation to continue negotiations.

The ceasefire, initially introduced earlier this month, remains fragile as both sides weigh their next steps.

Uncertain outlook

The situation highlights ongoing instability in the region, with diplomacy and military pressure unfolding simultaneously.

According to HotNews, the extension leaves open the possibility of renewed talks but does not guarantee a resolution.

Sources: HotNews, Reuters, Sky News, CNN, The New York Times