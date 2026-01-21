How the 25th Amendment could be used against Trump

Concerns about Donald Trump’s leadership have resurfaced amid growing international tensions and controversial foreign policy statements.

Some Democrats are now pointing to a rarely used constitutional mechanism as a possible response.

The debate has reignited questions about how the amendment works and whether it could realistically be applied.

Greenland controversy

Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly said the United States should take control of Greenland, arguing the territory is vital for national security.

He has claimed the US needs to own Greenland “now”.

European leaders have condemned the remarks, and Trump has responded by threatening a 10 percent tariff on eight European countries starting in February.

He has said this would rise to 25 percent by June if a deal for the “complete and total purchase of Greenland” is not reached.

Critics warn that any attempt to use force could risk a wider global conflict, prompting renewed calls for constitutional safeguards.

What it allows

The 25th Amendment was proposed by lawmakers following the assassination of President John F Kennedy in 1963.

Its purpose was to clarify what happens if a president is unable to perform their duties.

Section 4 of the amendment allows presidential powers to be transferred to the vice president without formally removing the president from office.

To trigger it, the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet must declare the president unfit.

Trump could challenge such a move. In that case, Congress would decide the issue, requiring a two-thirds majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate to uphold the transfer of power.

Has it been used

The amendment has never been used to remove a sitting president.

It has, however, been invoked in limited circumstances to temporarily transfer power to vice presidents during medical procedures.

Under the current administration, Vice President JD Vance and most of the 15-member Cabinet would need to agree for Section 4 to be activated.

Legal experts note that the political threshold makes its use extremely difficult.

Democratic pressure

California Democrat Maxine Waters has previously urged aggressive action to remove Trump from office.

She said: “He wants to control the Fed. He wants to be able to determine interest rates. He wants to be able to have the people on the governing board that will do exactly as they are told.”

She added: “This is extraordinarily dangerous. This is the makings of a dictator who is trying to control the entire economy.”

Senator Ed Markey also weighed in recently, posting: “Invoke the 25th Amendment,” following reports that Trump continued to push his Greenland plan after failing to win a Nobel Peace Prize.

In a letter to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump warned he was no longer thinking “purely of peace”, citing frustration over the Nobel decision.

Sources: Unilad, statements by US lawmakers