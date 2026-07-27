Hunter Biden reveals his picks to replace Trump: “You’re going to laugh at me”

He named two politicians he could support for the White House in 2028.

Looking ahead to future elections often produces unexpected alliances across political lines.

When prominent figures step out of their expected boxes, their choices frequently raise eyebrows among voters and commentators alike.

Crossing party lines

Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, made a surprising confession about his political favorites during a recent online appearance.

Speaking on Channel 5 during a debate with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, he named two politicians he could support for the White House in 2028.

His first choice was a prominent leader within his own Democratic Party. “No, I think that there are a lot of people. I mean, I know that you think you’re going to laugh at me, but I personally like Gavin Newsom a lot,” Biden said, according to HuffPost.

“I think that he’s authentic in those beliefs, whether you agree with them or not.”

The California governor has remained cautious about his future ambitions. He recently told reporters that fate will determine his ultimate decision.

However, the second name offered by Hunter Biden was far more surprising to listeners.

Courting GOP renegades

Biden extended high praise to Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, pointing directly to his stance on government transparency. He said Massie’s “principled stand as it relates to the Epstein files was incredibly courageous.”

He noted that standing up to established leadership carries a steep price in Washington.

“And that’s why he’s not going to be a congressman anymore, but that’s why you know he could potentially make a really strong national candidate,” Biden continued, according to HuffPost.

Massie lost his GOP primary in Kentucky to an opponent backed by President Donald Trump. That defeat followed sharp fallout over Epstein disclosures and foreign policy debates regarding Iran.

Eyeing the future

Both politicians praised by Hunter Biden have repeatedly drawn Trump’s ire during his second term. Newsom was recently mocked by the president at a major dinner in Washington, while Massie lost his seat after direct opposition from the White House.

Despite the setback, Massie has not ruled out a broader political comeback.

Shortly after his primary defeat in May, the lawmaker filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission for the 2028 election cycle.

Massie offered only a brief reaction to Hunter Biden’s praise on Saturday. Even so, the surprising compliment highlights how shifting political battles can bring unlikely figures together.

Sources: HuffPost, Channel 5