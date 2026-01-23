“I saved TikTok,” Trump says after agreement

Donald Trump takes credit for ending the war on TikTok as the platform continues operating in the US.

A long-running battle over TikTok’s future in the United States appears to have reached a turning point. The popular video-sharing app says it has found a way to remain operational, ending years of legal and political uncertainty.

Donald Trump frames the outcome as a personal victory.

Deal announced

TikTok said on Thursday that it has created a joint venture in the United States, a move that allows the platform to avoid a nationwide ban, AFP reported, according to News.ro.

The company said the new structure was designed to meet US national security requirements and resolve concerns raised by American lawmakers.

The decision closes a legal battle that began under former president Joe Biden, whose administration passed a law requiring TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell its US operations or face removal from the American market.

Trump celebrates

Trump welcomed the announcement in a post on his Truth Social platform, presenting himself as central to the outcome.

“I’m so happy I helped save TikTok!” the US president wrote.

He also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding: “I would also like to thank President Xi of China for working with us and ultimately approving the agreement.”

Security concerns

The law passed under Biden was driven by fears that Chinese authorities could access the personal data of US users or influence American public opinion through TikTok’s powerful recommendation algorithm.

TikTok said the new joint venture “will operate on the basis of guarantees designed to ensure national security,” citing measures related to data protection, algorithm security, content moderation and software safeguards for American users.

The company has long denied that it shares user data with Beijing or allows political interference.

Under the agreement, the joint venture will be majority owned by American investors. ByteDance will retain just under 20% of the stake, TikTok said.

The framework for the deal was established in September through an executive order signed by Trump, which outlined how the platform could continue operating in the US.

At the time, Trump said the American version of TikTok would be managed by a group of US investors close to him.

He specifically mentioned Larry Ellison, the head of technology company Oracle, as one of the wealthy supporters expected to play a role in overseeing the platform’s US operations.

