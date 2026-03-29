Inside Karoline Leavitt’s rapid rise and high pay

Karoline Leavitt has quickly become one of the most talked-about figures in Washington. As the youngest White House press secretary in history, her rise has drawn both political and public attention.

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Newly released figures now shed light on how her position translates financially.

Salary revealed

According to Onet, a July 2025 White House compensation report shows Leavitt earns $195,200 annually.

This places her among the highest-paid officials in the administration.

Her overall net worth is estimated at around $100,000, based on data from Celebrity Net Worth.

Most of her income comes directly from her political roles.

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Rapid rise

Leavitt, originally from Atkinson, New Hampshire, studied communications and politics at Saint Anselm College.

She began her career early, interning as a speechwriter during Donald Trump’s presidency.

She later served as a deputy press secretary between 2019 and 2021, before becoming communications director for Elise Stefanik.

After an unsuccessful congressional run in 2022, she joined Trump’s 2024 campaign as national press secretary.

Historic appointment

In November 2024, Trump appointed Leavitt as White House press secretary at age 27.

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This made her the youngest person ever to hold the role, surpassing a long-standing record set during the Nixon era.

Trump praised her performance during the campaign, highlighting her communication skills.

When asked if she might be replaced, he responded: “That will never happen. That face… and that mouth, they move like a machine gun, right?”

Public spotlight

Leavitt’s appointment has placed her firmly in the public eye.

Her age, rapid career progression and close ties to Trump have all contributed to her profile.

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Supporters point to her media handling abilities, while critics focus on her swift rise through political ranks.

Her role is expected to remain central as the administration continues its term.

Sources: Onet, Celebrity Net Worth



