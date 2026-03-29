Viral moment puts ‘Fake Melania’ theory back in spotlight

A conspiracy theory that has hovered on the edges of political conversation is again gaining traction online.

Others are reading now

A short video clip, widely shared across social media, has reignited claims that Melania Trump has been replaced by a lookalike. The renewed attention shows how quickly familiar narratives can resurface when a new moment captures public curiosity.

The suggestion that a double might appear alongside Donald Trump dates back to 2017. The Guardian was among outlets that highlighted the claim early, with columnist Marina Hyde writing, “Absolutely convinced Melania is being played by a Melania impersonator these days.”

Since then, the idea has resurfaced in cycles, often tied to public appearances where Melania Trump’s face is partly obscured. Accessories like oversized sunglasses or wide-brimmed hats have repeatedly been cited by believers, despite no evidence supporting the claim.

Display content from t.co Click to display external content from t.co,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Studies on misinformation, including research from institutions such as MIT, have found that repeated exposure can make unverified ideas feel more credible over time, even when they lack factual grounding.

Also read

A viral moment

The latest wave of discussion follows a clip circulated on X, noted in reporting by the Irish Star. It shows Melania Trump entering a car, a routine scene that quickly drew intense scrutiny.

One widely shared post read, “LOOK CLOSE. The “Melania” in the back of the Beast doesn’t look like Melania at all,” followed by the remark, “That’s the Temu version.”

Some users pointed to perceived differences in appearance, while others dismissed the claims as exaggerated.

The reaction highlights how easily short, unclear clips can be pulled apart online, with interpretations often shaped by what viewers already believe.

Denials and durability

There has never been credible evidence to support the body double allegation. Nonetheless, it continues to spread, largely unaffected by official responses or fact-checking.

Also read

A spokesperson addressed the rumors in comments reported by CNN, saying, “Once again, we find ourselves consumed with a ridiculous non-story when we could be talking about the work the First Lady is doing on behalf of children.”

The latest resurgence underscores a simple reality of the online landscape: once an idea takes hold, it does not need proof to return, only attention.

Sources: Irish Star, CNN, The Guardian