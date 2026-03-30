Inside the secret system designed to launch nukes automatically

Rising global tensions have brought renewed attention to one of the Cold War’s most feared concepts. Analysts warn that a little-known system could still play a role in modern conflict.

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The mechanism is designed for one purpose: retaliation, even in the worst-case scenario.

According to LADbible, Russia is believed to maintain a version of the so-called “Dead Hand” system, originally developed by the Soviet Union as an automatic nuclear response tool.

The system, now known as “Perimeter,” was designed to ensure a retaliatory strike even if the country’s leadership were wiped out in an initial attack.

How it works

Former Soviet officer Valery Yarynich, who spoke to Wired in 2009, said the system was built to guarantee a response in the event of a nuclear strike.

Unlike a fully automated system, the current version reportedly includes human oversight. Personnel stationed in underground bunkers assess incoming threats and determine whether conditions for launch have been met.

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These conditions include confirmation of leadership authorization, loss of communication with command structures, and detection of nuclear explosions through sensors measuring radiation, seismic activity, and light flashes.

Renewed attention

The system has recently returned to public discussion following comments by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

He warned US President Donald Trump to “remember how dangerous the fabled ‘Dead Hand’ can be,” referencing escalating tensions over the war in Ukraine.

The remarks came as the United States reportedly increased its military posture, including the deployment of nuclear submarines.

Global fears

While Russia has not officially confirmed details about the system in decades, analysts believe a modified version remains operational.

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The existence of such a mechanism has long raised concerns about escalation, as it reduces the possibility of human intervention in extreme scenarios.

As geopolitical tensions rise, renewed focus on Cold War-era systems is adding to fears about how far conflicts could go.

Sources: LADbible, Wired