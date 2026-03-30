Ukraine could run out of war money within months, officials warn

Ukraine may soon face a critical financial shortfall as the war with Russia continues. Officials warn that without fresh support, funding for essential operations could run out within weeks.

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A series of setbacks is now putting pressure on Kyiv’s ability to sustain the fight.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, citing Bloomberg and unnamed Ukrainian officials, the country currently has enough funds to cover wartime expenses only until June.

Western aid has been central to Ukraine’s defense for more than four years, but recent political and economic developments have put tens of billions of euros in expected support at risk.

Funding pressure

Among the challenges is Hungary’s veto of a proposed 90 billion euro European Union loan package, alongside uncertainty surrounding the latest International Monetary Fund assistance.

At the same time, NATO’s arms supply efforts have weakened, further complicating Ukraine’s position.

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National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshny warned that, in a worst-case scenario, the central bank may have to step in directly.

If funding gaps persist, it could resume lending to the government to cover salaries for soldiers and public workers, as well as maintain basic state functions.

Global shifts

The financial strain comes as global dynamics shift. Rising oil prices linked to the war involving Iran have boosted Russia’s revenues, strengthening its economic position.

Meanwhile, the United States has scaled back direct aid since Donald Trump returned to the presidency, leaving European countries to shoulder most of the burden.

Kyiv estimates it will need $15 billion this year alone to purchase US weapons.

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Urgent needs

Looking ahead, Ukraine projects it will require around $52 billion in foreign assistance in 2026.

The uncertainty surrounding future funding has raised concerns about how long the country can maintain its current level of defense without additional international backing.

Officials warn that delays or shortfalls in aid could have immediate consequences on the battlefield and beyond.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Bloomberg