Internet erupts over Trump’s wax hand: “His hand is NOT normal”

The posted photograph quickly sparked a massive wave of jokes and wild theories

When a world leader steps onto the global stage, every single movement faces intense scrutiny.

People dissect the speeches, analyze the policy decisions, and watch the interactions with other heads of state very closely.

But sometimes, a completely unexpected visual detail steals the entire spotlight.

A strange distraction

President Donald Trump recently attended a high-profile press conference at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey.

He spoke about major international issues. Yet, it was not his political remarks that got everyone talking afterward.

Instead, a digital news report The Irish Star notes that onlookers became completely fixated on the appearance of his right hand. The skin looked unusual. People online found themselves totally unable to look away.

This wave of online chatter comes amid ongoing public interest in the president’s overall health and appearance during international trips.

The specific issue quickly went viral after media commentator Aaron Rupar highlighted the bizarre image on the social media platform X.

Waxwork lookalikes

The posted photograph quickly sparked a massive wave of jokes and wild theories from web users. Some people suggested the limb looked completely rigid. It did not even seem real.

“Madame Tussaud wants her hand back,” one person joked, comparing the president to a famous wax museum figure.

Others noticed a strange orange tint on the skin and blamed a bad cosmetic application. Another user commented, “Well, the make-up artist is getting better, slightly. Now let’s talk about the fake tan.”

The intense focus on his look led to fierce debates about the daily routine of the commander-in-chief.

“The fact that our President spends time every day lathering make-up on the back of his hand is NOT normal, and it’s time for any reporter to ask him about this,” a critic wrote.

Defending the president

Still, not everyone online thought the viral picture was worth a huge debate. They pushed back.

In their view, social media users were simply overanalyzing a completely normal photo, with one defender even claiming the hand looked “perfect” under the bright stadium lights. Others noted that the skin did not look unusual at all compared to past public appearances.

“Hand doesn’t look as swollen,” another person wrote, shutting down the health speculation. Meanwhile, a different user asked a simple question about the viral frenzy, writing, “What is it I’m supposed to be seeing?”

Sources: The Irish Star