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Donald Trump on passport divides opinion in the U.S.

Christine Drews Sieger Christine Drews Sieger
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Trump Passport, 250th anniversary
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Americans applying for a new passport in Washington may receive a special commemorative edition marking the United States’ 250th anniversary and featuring an image of President Donald Trump.

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Americans applying for a new passport in Washington may receive a special commemorative edition featuring an image of President Donald Trump. According to NPR, the U.S. Department of State began issuing the new version on Monday, although there is a way to avoid receiving it.

The special passport edition marks the 250th anniversary of the United States and is currently available only through the Washington Passport Agency. Applicants must appear in person and have an appointment to obtain this version.

The commemorative edition is available only in the standard 28-page passport. Those requesting a passport with additional pages will receive the traditional version without the anniversary design.

Limited availability

Not everyone succeeded in obtaining the new passport. John Hall traveled from Alabama to Washington, hoping to secure the commemorative edition, but his trip was unsuccessful because he was unable to get an appointment.

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He told NPR: “It’s a commemorative thing to have. I’m a big Trump supporter.”

Authorities also plan to hold additional special application days later this year, giving the public more opportunities to apply for the commemorative passport.

Mixed reactions

The new design has also prompted mixed reactions from the first applicants. Richmond resident Kim Zaninovich told NPR that she was surprised to receive the passport and described the experience as “distressing.”

Speaking about the illustration, she said: “It’s an angry look.”

Another applicant, Ariel Baras, made the opposite choice. According to NPR, he was asked whether he wanted the commemorative edition and replied, “Why not?”

Source: NPR

This article is made and published by Christine Drews Sieger, who may have used AI in the preparation

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