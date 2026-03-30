Iran faces criticism over reported recruitment of children

Fresh reports about children being drawn into Iran’s defense efforts have raised alarm among legal experts and rights observers. The issue centers on whether such practices breach international protections for minors in conflict zones.

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Questions are now being asked about how these standards apply amid escalating regional tensions.

International humanitarian law sets limits on the involvement of children in armed conflict. Under Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, those under 15 must not be recruited or used in hostilities.

Later agreements strengthened these safeguards. The Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child requires that individuals under 18 are not forcibly conscripted and do not directly participate in combat, reports United24Media.

Program details emerge

Against this backdrop, RFE/RL, cited by United24Media, reported that Iranian authorities have introduced a mobilization initiative allowing children as young as 12 to register.

The campaign was announced by Rahim Nadali of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in Tehran. “We launched a plan that we call For Iran, which is a registration plan for combatants defending the homeland,” he said. “We set the minimum age at twelve and above.”

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Registration points were reportedly set up in mosques and public squares, with officials presenting the effort as a response to citizens seeking to support the country during ongoing US and Israeli strikes.

Risks and scrutiny

According to the reports, those who sign up may be assigned to checkpoint duties, patrols, or logistical support such as distributing supplies and repairing damaged homes.

RFE/RL noted it could not independently verify these claims due to restrictions on its journalists operating in Iran.

The outlet also warned that such roles could expose minors to danger, as similar positions have previously been targeted during strikes.

Iran has previously faced criticism over the involvement of young people in wartime activities, including during the Iran-Iraq war.

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Sources: United24Media, RFE/RL



