Mystery drone over Kharkiv explained by experts

An unusual aerial scene over Kharkiv caught public attention when a drone appeared to descend slowly instead of crashing. The footage quickly spread, prompting speculation about what had happened.

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Experts say the explanation may be more routine than it first appeared.

According to tsn.ua, cited by 02.pl, the drone was shot down on March 26 while descending with a parachute. Witnesses observed it hovering briefly before drifting toward the ground.

Specialists believe this behavior points to a reconnaissance drone equipped with a recovery system designed for controlled landings after missions.

Expert explanation

General Igor Romanenko said such drones are typically built to be reused, which is why they include systems that allow them to land safely.

“An unplanned situation arose. When the drone was shot down and activated its parachute system over the city, it found itself in an emergency situation. The Russian drone will not return to its base; it will only fall on the city, depending on the wind direction,” he said.

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He noted that drones can land in different ways depending on their design, including on landing gear, on their underside, or using parachutes.

Standard technology

Yuri Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said parachute systems in drones are common and used by both sides in the conflict.

Such systems allow equipment to be recovered and reused, reducing losses and maintaining operational readiness.

Experts suggest that in this case, the drone’s return was interrupted by air defenses, triggering its landing system before it was ultimately destroyed.

Growing importance

The incident reflects the increasing role of drones in the war in Ukraine. These devices are widely used for reconnaissance, surveillance, and tracking enemy activity.

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They also help assess the results of strikes and locate targets, making them a central element of modern military operations.

Sources: 02.pl, tsn.ua



