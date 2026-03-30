Zelensky claims Russia helped Iran before US base attack

Ukraine’s president has suggested intelligence sharing may have played a key role in the strike.

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Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian intelligence indicates Russia monitored a US air base in Saudi Arabia multiple times before it was targeted by Iran.

Speaking to NBC News during a visit to Qatar, he said he was “100%” certain Moscow had shared information with Tehran.

“I think it’s in Russia’s interest to help the Iranians. And I don’t think — I know — they’re sharing information,” Zelensky said.

Satellite activity detailed

According to a summary of intelligence briefings provided by Zelensky, Russian satellites captured images of Prince Sultan Air Base on March 20, 23 and 25.

The base, which hosts both US and Saudi forces, was struck by Iran on March 26. US officials said several American service members were injured, though none of the injuries were life-threatening.

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Zelensky argued that repeated satellite imaging suggested preparation for an attack.

“We know that if they take pictures once, they are preparing. If they take pictures a second time, it is like a simulation. The third time means that in a day or two, they will attack,” he said.

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Claims unverified

The intelligence summary did not include direct evidence of the satellite activity, and NBC News reported it could not independently verify the claims.

Previous reporting by the outlet cited sources alleging Russia had provided Iran with information on US troop locations in the region.

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Russia has denied such accusations.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told French media that Moscow had not shared intelligence with Tehran, though he acknowledged ongoing military cooperation between the two countries.

Regional tensions rise

Zelensky’s remarks come amid heightened tensions following Iranian attacks in the Middle East and growing demand for air defence systems among US allies.

During his trip to Gulf states, Zelensky said Ukraine had reached agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar to share defence expertise in exchange for investment in Ukraine’s military sector.

He also warned about the potential impact on Ukraine if Western weapons were redirected to the Middle East. “I am very worried. I hope the United States will not make such mistakes,” he said.

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Sources: NBC News, Volodymyr Zelensky via X, Russian Foreign Ministry.



