Iran issues warning to Trump: “We will avenge the blood of the martyred Imam”

Iran has renewed its pledge to retaliate following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with a senior military commander vowing to “avenge the blood” of those killed as tensions with the United States remain high.

Iran has renewed its pledge to retaliate following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with a senior military commander warning that Tehran intends to “avenge the blood” of those killed, according to The Express.

The comments mark the latest escalation in rhetoric between Iran and the United States after reports that Khamenei was killed in a U.S.-Israeli military operation earlier this year.

Retaliation pledge

According to The Express, Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami said the country remained committed to responding to what he described as aggression against Iran.

Speaking on state television, Hatami said: “With a firmer resolve, we declare to the enemies of the Iranian nation that we will avenge the blood of the martyred Imam and the martyrs.”

While he did not mention President Donald Trump by name in the quoted remarks, the publication reported that the statement followed U.S. involvement in the operation that killed Khamenei.

Strike and response

The Express reported that Khamenei was killed on Feb. 28 in an airstrike targeting his compound. The publication said the operation, carried out by Israel with CIA intelligence support, also killed several members of his family.

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that those killed included Khamenei’s daughter, granddaughter, son-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Following the strike, Trump announced Khamenei’s death on Truth Social, calling him “one of the most evil people in History.”

He added: “This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS.”

Continuing tensions

Trump also said military operations would continue “as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!”

Khamenei was succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who was reportedly injured in the same strikes and has not appeared publicly since assuming the position of Supreme Leader, according to The Express.

Sources: The Express, Fars News Agency