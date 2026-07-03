“New York: it’s hot out there”, Mamdani urges New Yorkers to conserve power during heat wave

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has urged residents to conserve electricity by setting air conditioners to 78 degrees and reducing energy use as an extreme heat wave places additional pressure on the city’s power grid.

New York City officials are urging residents to conserve electricity as soaring temperatures threaten to place exceptional strain on the city’s power grid during what could become its most severe heat wave in more than a decade.

According to People, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said reducing electricity consumption could help prevent outages while keeping vulnerable residents safe.

Appeal to residents

In a post on X, Mamdani asked New Yorkers to set their air conditioners to 78 degrees, switch off unused lights and electronics, and unplug devices that are not needed.

“New York: it’s hot out there, and the power grid is working overtime to keep us cool,” the mayor wrote.

“A stable grid means the AC stays on, and lives are saved,” he added.

City response

According to People, the city is also reducing its own electricity consumption by keeping government buildings at 78 degrees, dimming lights during periods of peak demand, encouraging private organizations to do the same and shutting down non-essential equipment.

Mamdani said the measures are intended to ease pressure on the electricity network as temperatures continue to rise.

Extreme heat warning

Earlier, the mayor warned that New York could experience its most extreme heat wave in more than 10 years, with temperatures reaching around 100 degrees and heat index values feeling as high as 112 degrees.

According to People, he urged residents to remain in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible and encouraged anyone without adequate cooling to use one of the city’s designated cooling centers.

Health advice

Mamdani also reminded residents to watch for symptoms of heat stroke, including confusion, dizziness, nausea and difficulty breathing, and urged people to call emergency services if those symptoms occur.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for New York City through the holiday weekend, People reported.

Sources: People, National Weather Service