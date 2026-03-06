Iran says military cooperation with Russia will continue: “They have always helped us”

The war in Ukraine has turned Iranian-made drones into one of the most widely used weapons on the modern battlefield.

Russia has relied heavily on Shahed-series drones during its invasion, launching waves of the loitering munitions against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Originally developed by Iran, the drones have become a central tool in Russia’s long-range strike strategy.

Their use in Ukraine has drawn attention to the growing military relationship between Moscow and Tehran.

Cooperation continues

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that military cooperation between Iran and Russia is ongoing and likely to continue.

According to RBC-Ukraine, Araghchi made the remarks during an interview with NBC News when asked about support from Russia and China amid the current conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

“Military cooperation between Iran and Russia is not a secret. We worked with each other in the past, it continues and, I think, will continue,” Araghchi said.

When asked whether Russia is actively helping Iran during the war, the Iranian foreign minister avoided providing specific details.

“They have always helped us,” Araghchi said.

Refuses details

Araghchi said he would not reveal details about Iran’s military cooperation with other countries while the conflict is ongoing.

“I am not going to disclose details of our cooperation with other countries right in the midst of war,” he said.

The comments came as fighting between Iran, Israel and the United States intensified in the region.

Drone attacks spread

Earlier reports indicated that Iranian Shahed-series drones were used in attacks targeting a US naval base in Bahrain and locations on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

The strikes reportedly targeted both military-linked sites and civilian areas.

Air defense systems intercepted much of the drone barrage, but debris and some impacts still caused damage and injuries.

Sources: RBC-Ukraine, United24Media.