Iran’s strategy to stop US–Israeli attack might backfire, expert suggests

It could turn more countries against Teheran.

Iran’s strikes on six Gulf countries followed U.S. and Israeli military action that Washington said was aimed at curbing security threats and halting Iran’s nuclear development.

According to Reuters, the attacks targeted states that host American bases and have long-standing security ties with Washington.

Security Policy analyst, Jacob Kaarsbo, tells Danish TV2, that the Iranian strategy of crippling the Gulf States is very clear.

He explains, that when you look at the flight radars over the Gulf at the moment, the skies are basically empty – a stark contrast to how the area is one of the busiest in the world regarding air transportation.

“This is why we see drones fly over Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and the American embassy getting hit. It is all meant to cripple the region around the Gulf,” Kaarsbo tells TV2.

Risk of backfire

Specialists say Tehran intended to pressure U.S. President Donald Trump to scale back military operations. Instead, they argue, the strategy may have backfired.

“The Gulf states now face stark choices: to join the United States more openly in its war effort – allowing their skies and territory to be used and potentially participating in military operations – or risk further escalation on their own soil,” Abdulaziz Sager, chairman of the Saudi-based Gulf Research Center, told Reuters.

Sager said neutrality was no longer viable once missiles began landing, arguing the strikes “forced us to be their enemies.”

Strait of Hormuz shut

Monday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard annonuced that it would close of the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait is usually the transit for approx. 20% of the global crude oil trade and 20% of the global liquified natural gas (LNG).

Following the announcement, the cost of a barrel of crude oil skyrocketed after already jumping about 10% Monday morning.

Sources: Danish TV 2, Reuters