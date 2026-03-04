Metal detectorists earn $2.5 million after finding the UK’s biggest medieval treasure

A training session with metal detectors led to the largest coin hoard ever found in the UK.

Two treasure hunters struck gold while teaching friends how to use metal detectors, uncovering what would become the largest coin hoard ever found in the UK.

In 2019, Lisa Grace and Adam Staples discovered 2,584 silver pennies buried in a field in Chew Valley, Somerset.

The coins are believed to be around 950 years old and date from 1066 to 1068.

The hoard, now known as the Chew Valley Hoard, includes coins bearing the images of Edward the Confessor, Harold Godwinson and William the Conqueror. All three were kings during the dramatic year of 1066.

Record valuation

In 2024, the South West Heritage Trust purchased the hoard for £4.3 million (about $5.4 million). It is the highest valuation ever given to a coin hoard found in the UK.

Under treasure laws in England and Wales, any reward from the sale is split equally between the finders and the landowner. This meant Grace and Staples shared half of the £4.3 million, earning around £2.15 million (about $2.7 million) between them.

The coins were first displayed at the British Museum before touring other museums. They are now permanently housed at the Museum of Somerset.

Buried during turbulent times

Historians believe the coins were buried around 1068. At that time, England was in turmoil following the Norman Conquest.

William the Conqueror was tightening his control over the country. In 1068, he laid siege to Exeter, where Harold Godwinson’s mother had taken refuge. The period that followed was marked by violence and unrest.

Experts believe the owner may have buried the coins to protect their wealth during this dangerous time. Why they never returned to retrieve the stash remains unknown.

The hoard contains coins from around 46 different mints across England, all hidden underground for nearly a thousand years before being discovered by chance.

Sources: South West Heritage Trust, Museum of Somerset.

