Is Putin helping Iran? Maybe “a little bit”, Trump says

It’s been a week since Western officials said, that Russia was helping Iran with intelligence on US military assets.

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The war between the US, Israel and Iran is about to enter its third week, and nearly a week ago, The Washington Post cited Western officials saying that Russia — a longtime ally of Iran — is providing Iran with intelligence on US military targets.

On March 10, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told CNBC that the Kremlin had denied aiding Iran in a call with Donald Trump.

The day after, March 11, CNN reported that Russia is also helping Iran with advanced drone tactics from the war in Ukraine. Russia is using its own version of the Iranian-made Shahed drone, meaning the tactics can be transferred to Iran’s use of Shahed drones.

And now, Donald Trump seems to agree with the reports — or at least hint that the intelligence may possibly be true.

“A little bit”

During an interview with Fox News Radio, aired March 13, the POTUS said that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be helping Iran “a little bit,” Reuters reports.

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“I think he might be helping them (Iran) a little bit, yeah, I guess. And he probably thinks we’re helping Ukraine, right?” Trump told “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

In February, the Kiel Institute released a report stating that US aid for Ukraine fell by 99% in 2025.

13 US fatalities so far

Since the launch of Operation Epic Fury on February 28, 13 US service members have lost their lives.

The first deaths (six soldiers killed in an Iranian strike on Kuwait) were announced on Sunday, March 1.

On March 8, US Central Command released a statement saying a seventh service member had died because of injuries sustained during an Iranian attack on US troops in Saudi Arabia on March 1.

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And today, Friday March 13, US Central Command confirmed the deaths of six crew members aboard a US refueling plane that crashed in Iraq.

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Sources: The Washington Post, CNBC, CNN, Reuters, Fox News, Kiel Institute, Air & Space Forces Magazine, US Central Command