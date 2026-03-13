Saudi Arabia turns to Ukraine for anti-drone technology

Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant is reportedly looking to Ukraine for technology that could help defend its energy infrastructure from drone attacks.

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According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Aramco has held discussions with Ukrainian drone manufacturers about purchasing interceptor drones designed to destroy incoming aerial threats.

Sources cited by the newspaper said the company has been in contact with Ukrainian firms SkyFall and Wild Hornets, both known for developing drones used in Ukraine’s defence against Russian attacks.

The systems under discussion are interceptor drones capable of ramming hostile drones or detonating nearby to neutralise them, reports Ukrainska Pravda.

Race to secure technology

The Wall Street Journal reported that Aramco is seeking to obtain the drones as quickly as possible.

Sources said the company wants to move ahead of its own government and regional competitors, including Qatar, in securing access to the technology.

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The interest reflects growing concern among energy producers about the vulnerability of oil infrastructure to drone and missile attacks.

Lessons from Ukraine

Ukrainian drone manufacturers have gained global attention during the war with Russia, where drones have played a major role on the battlefield.

Interceptor drones developed by Ukrainian companies are designed to counter enemy drones by physically striking them or exploding close enough to disable them.

The experience gained during the conflict has accelerated development of such systems, making them attractive to foreign buyers seeking air defence solutions.

Energy market concerns

Saudi Aramco is the world’s largest oil producer and accounts for roughly one-tenth of global supply.

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According to Ukrainska Pravda, the company’s interest in defensive technology comes as tensions in the Middle East raise concerns about potential attacks on energy infrastructure.

Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser recently warned of “catastrophic consequences” for the global economy if the war between the United States and Iran continues for a prolonged period.

At the same time, several major oil producers in the region have reduced output while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted, adding pressure to global energy markets.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, The Wall Street Journal



