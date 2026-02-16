No exceptions: EU country bans Russians from vital jobs

Latvia has introduced sweeping labour restrictions affecting Russian and Belarusian citizens working in sectors deemed vital to national security.

The measures, adopted in 2025, have already led to dozens of dismissals across healthcare, railways and energy.

Under amendments to Latvia’s national security law, citizens of Russia and Belarus are barred from owning, managing or working in what the government defines as “critical infrastructure.”

This includes facilities essential to public health, safety and economic stability.

The restrictions apply to roles involving access to information or equipment considered crucial to the functioning of such infrastructure.

Hospital layoffs

At least 49 employees were dismissed from a regional hospital in Daugavpils after the rules came into force, according to local reporting cited by Meduza. Staff were reportedly informed of their termination on January 30, 2026, with paperwork processed the same day.

Thirteen employees were laid off at Riga’s Eastern Hospital and ten at Pauls Stradins Hospital. The Riga Children’s Hospital is still assessing its staff.

As of mid-2025, nearly 42,000 Russian citizens and more than 4,200 Belarusian citizens were living in Latvia, according to government data.

Beyond healthcare

The policy has also affected other sectors. Latvian Railways has dismissed or plans to dismiss 26 employees with Russian or Belarusian citizenship.

Sadales Tikls, the country’s largest electricity distribution operator, has laid off two workers. Other entities classified as critical infrastructure, including Riga Airport and major energy firms, say they do not employ Russian or Belarusian nationals.

The law allows for individual exemptions granted by Latvia’s Security Service, but as of early February 2026, none had been approved.

Navalny’s doctor

Among those impacted is Alexander Polupan, a Russian intensive care specialist who treated Alexei Navalny after the 2020 poisoning and later criticised the Kremlin.

Polupan moved to Latvia in 2023, passed the language exam at C1 level and obtained a medical licence. He was due to begin work at Riga’s Eastern Hospital in January 2026 but was denied approval following a security review.

“They said, ‘Thank you for the information you provided, but we see no reason to grant you an exception,’” Polupan told Current Time.

He says the restrictions amount to a total ban on his profession, as intensive care units operate only in state hospitals.

No compensation

Latvia’s human rights commissioner, Karina Palkova, has criticised the implementation of the policy, arguing that workers dismissed due to the government ban should receive social protections such as severance pay.

Currently, those laid off under the law are not entitled to compensation, as the dismissals are not considered the employer’s responsibility.

