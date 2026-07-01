JD Vance accidentally reveals part of Trump’s plan on Iran

Vice President JD Vance accidentally revealed a very practical motive during a recent interview.

Filling up the car gets expensive when global powers start arguing.

Behind closed doors, leaders are weighing decisions that could send shockwaves right back to the gas pump.

A quiet pause in a major overseas conflict might just be a calculated timeout.

Behind closed doors

Donald Trump is quietly thinking about launching a full-scale assault on Iran. The American president is discussing the idea away from the cameras while public peace talks continue.

He recently sat down with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Daine Caine to explore a massive military campaign.

The Wall Street Journal cited by Daily Mail reported on the highly classified meetings. The focus was simple. Unnamed officials said the conversations centered around “finishing the job.”

The oil strategy

The current pause in fighting might not be about lasting peace. Vice President JD Vance accidentally revealed a very practical motive during a recent interview.

The White House wants to use the ceasefire to stabilize global energy markets.

“I think what the President has told us to do is use this MOU to sort of refill the world’s oil economy, to refill some stocks. And then to see where the hand is,” Vance said.

He explained that the administration needs to see “a significant change in Iranian behavior,” or they will start “banking our wins” from previous strikes.

Violence on the water

If negotiations fail, Vance warned about “doing things on top of that if the president feels that we have to,” pointing directly at new attacks.

Tensions are already boiling over. The Strait of Hormuz handles a massive chunk of the world’s daily fuel supply, and it just became a battleground again.

Iran recently launched a swarm of suicide drones at American-backed cargo ships. The United States military hit back hard. American forces wiped out Iranian radar outposts and missile storage facilities along the Persian Gulf.

Demands on the table

“Violence will be met with violence…there were attacks on commercial vessels that the United States of America, directed by the President, responded to,” spokesperson Leavitt stated.

The stakes are immense.

American diplomats are demanding that Iran drop its nuclear program entirely and surrender all enriched uranium before an August 18 deadline.

Meanwhile, Iran has a steep price for peace. The regime expects joint control over the vital shipping strait, along with the immediate release of billions in frozen Middle Eastern assets.

Sources: Daily Mail, Wall Street Journal