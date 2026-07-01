“Yes. I will”: Zaluzhnyi tells Zelenskyy he would run in presidential election

According to Ukrainska Pravda, former Ukrainian Armed Forces commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he would run for president if elections were held this autumn.

Former Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he would run for president if elections were held this autumn, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources familiar with a recent meeting between the two men.

The report says the discussion took place after Zaluzhnyi was summoned to Kyiv from his post as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Election discussion

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the meeting initially focused on developments in the UK following preparations for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation and the potential impact on Ukrainian-British relations.

The conversation then reportedly shifted to domestic politics, with Zelenskyy said to have argued that recent developments on the battlefield and continued public unity had created an opportunity to hold presidential elections without deepening divisions.

The outlet reported that Zelenskyy asked Zaluzhnyi directly: “If elections are held in the autumn, will you stand?”

According to the publication’s sources, Zaluzhnyi replied: “Yes. I will.”

No political deal

Ukrainska Pravda reported that Zelenskyy did not offer Zaluzhnyi another government position during the meeting, although sources claimed the President’s Office had been prepared to discuss a range of senior roles, including prime minister.

The former commander-in-chief reportedly said he had never sought a political career but believed many Ukrainians had placed their trust in him and that he could not ignore those expectations.

The report says the two men shook hands before concluding the meeting.

Further meetings

During his visit to Kyiv, Zaluzhnyi also met with National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umierov and Servant of the People parliamentary faction leader Davyd Arakhamiia, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The publication reported that both men warned of the risks of a divisive election campaign and urged him to reconsider. However, the outlet said Zaluzhnyi’s position remained unchanged.

According to the report, officials in the President’s Office now view the possibility of holding presidential elections this autumn as facing a significant political obstacle.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda