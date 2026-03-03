JD Vance is prepared to step in if Trump dies in office

Comments from the vice president about presidential succession have resurfaced as tensions with Iran continue.

Others are reading now

JD Vance has previously addressed what would happen if Donald Trump were to die in office, saying he is prepared to take over if necessary.

The statement have gained renewed attention as global tensions rise following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. In February 2025, Trump signed an executive order aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran, according to CBS 42.

He described the move as “very tough on Iran.”

At the time, Trump also issued a warning about any attempt on his life.

“They haven’t done that, and that would be a terrible thing for them to do. Not because of me — if they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end,” he said, according to VT. “I’ve left instructions; if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left.”

Also read

Vance on presidential succession

Under the US Constitution, the vice president assumes the presidency if a sitting president dies in office. Vance spoke about that possibility in an interview with USA Today.

“God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on the job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” he said, according to LadBible.

His comments were made in response to questions about readiness and responsibility as second in command.

Previous assassination attempts

Trump has survived assassination attempts in the past. The most serious took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a recent phone interview with ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl, Trump referred to earlier threats against him.

Also read

“I got him before he got me,” Trump said, according to the New York Post. “They tried twice. Well, I got him first.”

Sources: CBS 42, USA Today, LadBible, ABC News, New York Post, VT.