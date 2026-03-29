JD Vance says UFOs are ‘demons,’ not aliens

Speculation about unidentified flying objects has long captured public attention in the United States.

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With increasing pressure to release classified information, the topic has once again moved into the political spotlight.

Now, one of the country’s top officials has offered an unusual perspective.

Personal fascination

US Vice President JD Vance has said he is deeply interested in uncovering the truth about UFOs, describing the subject as something that “obsesses” him.

Speaking on Benny Johnson’s podcast cited by Digi24, he said he intends to examine classified files during his time in office.

“I haven’t been able to dedicate enough time to really understand the subject yet, but I will, believe me… I will find out the truth!” he said, adding that he still has “three more years” to investigate.

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Unusual theory

While acknowledging the mystery surrounding UFOs, Vance rejected the idea that they are extraterrestrial.

“I don’t think they’re aliens, anyway; I think they’re demons, actually, but that’s a longer discussion,” he said.

He explained that his views are shaped by his Christian beliefs, referring to “celestial beings that fly around everywhere and do bizarre things to people.”

Political context

The comments come as President Donald Trump has expressed interest in releasing long-classified files related to UFO sightings.

Trump said earlier there is strong public demand for transparency, though he has also questioned past claims made by former President Barack Obama about the existence of such phenomena.

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Official findings

Despite ongoing speculation, US authorities have found no clear evidence of extraterrestrial activity.

In 2024, the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) reported that it had discovered “no empirical evidence” that unidentified phenomena were linked to alien life or that such information had been concealed.

The debate, however, continues to fuel public curiosity and political attention.

Sources: Digi24, Agerpres, Pentagon (AARO)