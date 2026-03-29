The side jobs that sustained some of history’s greatest artists

Before recognition, many now-famous artists lived in a constant scramble for money, time and space. Their creative work often depended on whatever unusual, improvised or risky options they could find to survive. Behind the finished masterpieces lies a quieter story about endurance.

Others are reading now

Composer John Cage found income in an unexpected place: A televised quiz show in Italy. Drawing on his knowledge of mushrooms, he won a large cash prize.

He later described it as “the first consequential amount of money I’d ever earned,” using it to fund instruments and support performance work.

Painter Emily Carr faced a slower grind. Back in Canada during an economic downturn, she tried to sustain herself by running a boarding house while making pottery and breeding dogs. The workload consumed her days, leaving painting pushed aside.

This kind of improvisation was not unusual. Many artists built their early careers not on steady income, but on whatever skills or opportunities could be turned into rent.

Risk and reward

Some took greater risks. According to The Guardian, French writer Jean Genet devised a method to steal rare books, which he would read and resell.

Also read

“I perfected a trick briefcase,” he said, “and I became so handy in these thefts that I could push politeness to the point of pulling them off under the very nose of the bookseller.”

His repeated arrests led to prison sentences, where reading eventually shaped his literary ambitions.

Elsewhere, early survival blurred ethical lines. According to the British newspaper, Jean-Luc Godard stole books and money in his youth, while Chantal Akerman worked in a crowded Times Square porn theatre, taking a portion of ticket sales and film stock that she later used in her first project.

What links these stories is not just hardship, but a willingness to bend rules in order to keep creating.

Time is the cost

Even legal work could come at a price. In 1970s New York, Kathy Acker performed in live sex shows once a week, freeing up the rest of her time to write.

Also read

The experience also informed her perspective. “You see people from the bottom up,” she said.

Others found their energy drained by routine jobs. Painter Grace Hartigan wrote: “A whole month gone and I haven’t even lifted a brush.”

That trade-off persists. Data from the US National Endowment for the Arts shows that a significant share of artists rely on secondary jobs to support their practice, underscoring how unstable creative income remains.

Across decades, the pattern is less romantic than it sounds. Making art has often meant negotiating time, money and survival first. The work itself comes later, shaped by everything it took just to begin.

Sources: The Guardian, National Endowment for the Arts