Five key threats could strengthen Moscow’s hand

As efforts to revive peace talks continue, Ukraine’s leadership is raising concerns about shifting global dynamics. President Volodymyr Zelensky says several emerging factors could influence the balance at the negotiating table.

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His warning highlights how developments beyond the battlefield may shape the next phase of diplomacy, reports Ziarre.com.

Signals and timing

In remarks to the European Council, Zelensky pointed to renewed indications that negotiations could resume soon.

“Over the past few days, we have received signals from the American side that negotiations may resume soon. But what mood will the Russian side come in this time?” he said.

He stressed that international partners must ensure Moscow does not feel emboldened ahead of talks.

“And not only because of the situation with Iran , which is causing the rise in world oil prices,” he added, according to Pravda UA.

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Five pressure points

Zelensky outlined five key risks he believes could strengthen Russia’s position.

First, he cited increased use of air defence missiles in the Middle East, which could signal reduced availability for Ukraine.

Second, he pointed to delays in the European Union’s 20th sanctions package. “It could have continued to exert pressure on Russia, forcing it to move towards a real peace process,” he said.

He also warned that eased US restrictions could boost Russia’s financial capacity, alongside uncertainty over a proposed €90bn European support package.

Critical support

The Ukrainian leader described the European funding plan as essential for national security.

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“For us, this is a critical aspect. It is the resource for protecting lives,” he said.

He added: “And the fifth point: today we do not know for sure whether this support will be unlocked.”

Such uncertainty, he suggested, could weaken Ukraine’s leverage in negotiations.

Talks on hold

Diplomatic efforts remain paused amid wider geopolitical tensions.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said discussions involving Kyiv, Washington and Moscow are currently on hold due to the situation in the Middle East.

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Russia has indicated the pause is temporary, with the Kremlin saying talks could resume once schedules are aligned.

Zelensky has previously called for direct engagement with US President Donald Trump, noting that “there are certain issues that cannot be postponed.”

Sources: Ziarre.com, Pravda UA



