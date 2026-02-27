Kremlin envoy proposes £6bn ‘Putin-Trump Tunnel’ linking US and Russia

Engineers and politicians have floated the idea of physically connecting North America and Eurasia for more than a century.

Now, a senior Russian official has revived the concept with a bold proposal for a vast rail tunnel beneath the Bering Strait.

Kirill Dmitriev, Moscow’s special envoy for international economic and investment cooperation, has suggested building a 70-mile link between Russia’s Chukotka region and the US state of Alaska.

Ambitious proposal

In posts on X, Dmitriev described the project as the “Putin-Trump Tunnel,” calling it a “mega-project” that would symbolise unity between the two powers.

“Imagine connecting the US and Russia, the Americas and Afro-Eurasia, with the Putin-Trump Tunnel – a 70-mile link symbolising unity,” he wrote.

He claimed the tunnel could be completed within eight years and built for under $8bn, roughly £6bn, if constructed using technology developed by Elon Musk’s tunnelling firm, The Boring Company.

Cost questions

Dmitriev argued that conventional construction methods could push costs beyond $65bn.

He did not provide detailed engineering studies or funding plans to support the lower estimate.

The proposed route would pass beneath the Bering Strait, which at its narrowest point measures about 51 miles, with additional distance accounting for land approaches on both sides.

Historic idea

The concept of linking Alaska and Siberia dates back more than 150 years, though none of the proposals have materialised.

Recently declassified US congressional documents have shown that a “World Peace Bridge” between the two regions was once discussed during the Cold War.

Dmitriev, who also heads Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund, said such a tunnel could expand trade routes and support joint development of natural resources.

He did not clarify whether the plan has been formally raised with US officials or how existing Western sanctions on Russia might affect financing or cross-border cooperation.

Sources: Daily Express